Self-declaration forms won’t be mandatory from tomorrow: DGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police will not insist on people to carry self-declaration forms for travel from Monday in the districts where relaxation has been announced, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said. He, however, added that people should carry the declaration form like a passport or identity card and exercise self-restraint.

“People who are working in public and private sector can show their official identity cards. Vehicles will be allowed on the basis of registration numbers ending with odd and even numbers. On Monday, private vehicles with registration number ending with odd numbers will be allowed to ply.

Inter-district transport will not be allowed and it will be exempted only for medical emergency and transportation of essential commodities. People who travel from other states should carry the self-declaration forms of both the states for getting clearance,” the DGP told reporters here on Saturday.He warned people not to come out in large groups as lockdown rules have not been relaxed completely in majority of the districts. Behera said that ongoing action against violators will continue till the end of the lockdown.