Sprinklr deal: Congress sharpens attack on Pinarayi Vijayan

Meanwhile, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said Pinarayi has violated the oath he took to serve the people without fear or favour.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI/T’PURAM: The Congress on Saturday sharpened the attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging family links to the US-based company entrusted to manage the Covid-19 data of people under quarantine in Kerala. The Sprinklr controversy took a new turn as Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas alleged that Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Pinarayi’s daughter T Veena, had links with Sprinklr. “The Bengaluru-based IT company’s website has been suspended ever since the controversial deal became public,” Thomas said.

“A thorough probe should be initiated to unearth the suspicious links between the two firms. The CM should issue a statement in this regard.” He said there was no trace of Exalogic Solution’s website though it was active until recently.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said Pinarayi has violated the oath he took to serve the people without fear or favour. Demanding a CBI probe, he said the CM is bound to answer questions raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former CM Oommen Chandy on the government’s pact with Sprinklr.

Remove IT secretary, demands UDF

“I am surprised Pinarayi wasn’t aware of the fact that details of an individual comes under their privacy as per the ruling of Justice Puttaswamy in 2017,” Mullappally said. “When a contract is signed, the basic formality is to include the date. But in the agreement between IT Department and Sprinklr, the date of the purchase order wasn’t included along with IT secretary’s signature.” While eulogizing former C h i e f Minister V S Achuthanandan as “transparent”, he termed Pinarayi “mysterious”. The KPCC president also wanted the CPM leadership to seek Pinarayi’s resignation.

“CPM secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo leader Prakash Karat should make their stand clear,” he said. UDF convener Benny Behanan wanted the CM to remove IT secretary M Sivasankar, saying the latter has owned responsibility for signing the deal. “Handing over sensitive information to a private entity is a clear violation of fundamental rights and against the security of the nation,” Behanan said.

Shafi Parambil MLA, who is also the state president of the Youth Congress, said Pinarayi should relinquish the IT portfolio. He further said that even a start-up can handle 1.5 lakh Covid cases without any problem. “The country was able to handle Aadhaar data of 130 crore people without any hassle. Why should a foreign firm be allowed to handle 1.5 lakh cases?” Shafi asked.

Exalogic registered in Bengaluru Owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd is a One Person Company incorporated on September 19, 2014, and registered with the Registrar of Companies in Bengaluru, as per registration details provided by website Zauba Corp. The company has an authorised share capital of H1 lakh and its paid up capital is H1 lakh. It is involved in software publishing, consultancy and supply, which include production, supply and documentation of readymade (non-customised) software, operating systems software, business and other applications software.

I took the call: IT Sec
T’Puram: IT Secretary M Sivasankar, the man in the eye of the storm, has owned up to taking the call on signing the deal with the US-based company Sprinklr.  

