No lockdown relaxation in Kerala's 88 COVID-19 hotspots 

Hotspots in districts falling under Green, Orange and Red zones, which pose least COVID-19 threat, will continue to remain under strict lockdown.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi coronavirus

Masked youngsters out on the streets during lockdown in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the Kerala government has announced lockdown relaxation in select districts, it will not be applicable in 88 hotspots in the state.
Chief Secretary Tom Jose said curbs will be imposed strictly in hotspots and public transport will not resume in the state until the end of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, increasing numbers of people are trying to cross over to Kerala using various passes issued in other states. Such people will not be allowed to sneak in, while pregnant women, patients and those going to attend funerals of close relatives will be permitted, Tom said.

The inter-district travel ban for the general public will remain. However, people with medical emergencies, doctors, health workers, nurses and government
employees travelling to their offices have been exempted. The exemption is limited to travel from the residing district to the neighbouring district where
they work. Such people can use their own vehicles provided they carry identity cards.

"If anyone not on duty is found misusing identity cards, strict action will be taken," the Chief Secretary said.

Those employed in emergency sectors, doctors, government employees on duty and women drivers are exempted from the odd-even vehicle regulation policy. Half of the workforce of Class I and II and 33 per cent of employees in Class III and IV should turn up for work. Buses, taxis and autos will not be allowed. Banks and shops in hotspots will work in accordance with lockdown restrictions. The morning walk will be allowed in places barring hotspots. But crowding should be avoided and social distancing must be followed.

88 hotspots in each district in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Varkala municipality and Malayankeezhu panchayat.

Kollam
Kollam Corporation, Punalur Municipality, and Thrikkaruva, Nilamel and Ummannur
panchayats.

Alappuzha
Chengannur municipality and Muhamma and Cheriyanad panchayats.

Pathanamthitta
Adoor municipality, and Vadasserikkara, Aranmula, Ranni-Pazhavangadi, Kozhencherry,
Omallur and Veliyannur panchayats.

Kottayam
Thiruvarppu panchayat.

Idukki
Thodupuzha municipality, and Kanjikkuzhy, Mariyapuram, Adimaly, Bison Valley and
Senapathi panchayats.

Ernakulam
Kochi Corporation, Mulavukad panchayat.

Thrissur
Chalakkudy municipality, and Vallathol Nagar and Mathilakom panchayats.

Palakkad
Palakkad municipality, and Karakkurissi, Kottappadam and Kanjirappuzha panchayats.

Malappuram
Malappuram, Tirurangadi and Manjeri municipalities, and Wandoor, Thennala,
Valavannoor, Edarikkode, Vengara, Chungathra, Keezhatoor, Edakkara, Kunnamangalam
and Pookkottoor panchayats.

Kozhikode
Kozhikode Corporation, Vadakara municipality, and Edachery, Azhiyoor, Kuttiyadi and
Nadapuram panchayats.

Wayanad
Vellamunda and Muppainad panchayats.

Kannur
Kannur Corporation, Panur, Payyannur, Thalassery, Iritty and Koothuparamba
municipalities, and Kolayodu, Patyam, Kottayam, Madayi, Mokeri,
Kadannappally-Panappuzha, Chokli, Matool, Eruvassi, Peralasseri, Chittarapparamba,
Naduvil and Maniyur panchayats.

Kasaragod
Kanhangad and Kasaragod municipalities, and Chemmanad, Chengala, Madhur,
Mogral-Puthoor, Uduma, Paivalike, Badiyadukka, Kodom-Belur, Kumbala, Ajanoor,
Manjeswaram and Pallikkara panchayats.
 

