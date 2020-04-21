STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Coronavirus outbreak: Kannur comes under strict lockdown enforcement

The hotspots are completely closed with just over two entry and exit points and police had been strictly imposing the lockdown protocol.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kannur district emerging as the latest hotspot for coronavirus in Kerala, the state government has turned its attention on enforcing the lockdown norms strictly and warned of stern action, including arrest, against those stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

The northern district with 52 COVID-19 cases had been classified as red zone and is under complete lockdown with three Superintendents of Police have been vested with the responsibility of implementing the restrictions, officials said.

Taking a serious view of people thronging streets and heavy rush of vehicles in some parts of the state on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stringent steps will be taken to follow the safety precautions to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

"All people must take the lockdown protocol seriouslyas there are chances of COVID-19 infection spreading if they come out on to the streets. Police will arrest those who venture out into the streets unnecessarily," Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav, who is in charge of Kannur district, told mediapersons on Tuesday.

He said three SPs were in charge of the lockdown arrangements in Kannur districtand Thalassery area has been categorised as a containment zone.

"Stringent steps have been taken to ensure to keep people inside their homes. Kannur is under the red zone," Yadav said.

Another senior police official told PTI the police has decided to strengthen checking in all hotspots throughout the state.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"This is because the chief minister had yesterday announced that lockdown protocol will be implemented in a strict manner. Inter-district travel will not be allowed and strict checking is in place at all the 88 hotspots which are spread across all the districts," the official said.

The hotspots are completely closed with just over two entry and exit points and police had been strictly imposing the lockdown protocol.

The state government had earlier decided to allow dine-in services at hotels and restaurants, plying of buses in cities, private vehicles on odd-even basis, pillion riding in two- wheelers among other relaxations from Monday in green and organge B zones, but rolled back some of them after the Centre objected to them.

A late night government order said there are 88 COVID-19 hotspots, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi corporation areas, in the state and there would be no relaxations there.

Kerala has so far reported 407 COVID-19 cases with two deaths and the number of active cases as of Monday stood at 114.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kannur Kannur lockdown COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp