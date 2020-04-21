Sprinklr row: CPM backs government, says decision should be analysed after normalcy returns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has offered its full support to the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Sprinklr row.

Calling opposition allegations over the deal politically motivated, the CPM secretariat said, "Once normalcy is regained, all actions taken during this period should be analysed in detail to take lessons for the future."

The opposition has charged that the government has compromised the personal details of coronavirus affected patients to US company Sprinklr Inc.

The party state secretariat which met here on Tuesday discussed the matter in detail. "The government is ready to look into all aspects. Now the priority is to fight the pandemic," said industries minister and CPM secretariat member EP Jayarajan.

The party observed that considering the extraordinary scenario, the government has the right to take extraordinary actions. In the wake of certain concerns from some corners, the government has taken necessary steps to ensure data security, it said.

The government has ensured that the deal is in line with the rules in the IT Act, said the CPM in a statement, adding that the actions taken are part of the measures to fight the pandemic.