STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

16-year-old boy killed by friends over internet post 

The sequence of events began in the morning with the duo leaving with Akhil to a rubber plantation.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a gruesome incident, Akhil, 16, son of Sudhish-Meena couple, of Sudheesh Bhavan, Angadickal North under Kodumon police station limits, was killed by two of his ‘friends’ on Tuesday, allegedly over a social media post. Akhil, who was a Class 10 student of Kaipattor St George Mount High School, was murdered, after the duo smashed his head with a stone and hacked him with an axe, at a rubber plantation in Kadalimon near Angadickal South around 3pm. The duo had studied with Akhil at Angadickal North SNVHSS till Class 9.

The sequence of events began in the morning with the duo leaving with Akhil to a rubber plantation. There, they threw a stone at Akhil and injured him, after which they left the place in a huff. Later, the duo came back to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately brought an axe from a closed house nearby and slit his neck. After digging a pit, the body was buried using sand brought from two distant locations. The people in the neighbourhood grew suspicious after seeing them carry sand. The neighbours rushed to the spot and located the body, after which they informed the police, who in turn came and took the duo into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp