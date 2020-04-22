16-year-old boy killed by friends over internet post 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a gruesome incident, Akhil, 16, son of Sudhish-Meena couple, of Sudheesh Bhavan, Angadickal North under Kodumon police station limits, was killed by two of his ‘friends’ on Tuesday, allegedly over a social media post. Akhil, who was a Class 10 student of Kaipattor St George Mount High School, was murdered, after the duo smashed his head with a stone and hacked him with an axe, at a rubber plantation in Kadalimon near Angadickal South around 3pm. The duo had studied with Akhil at Angadickal North SNVHSS till Class 9.

The sequence of events began in the morning with the duo leaving with Akhil to a rubber plantation. There, they threw a stone at Akhil and injured him, after which they left the place in a huff. Later, the duo came back to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately brought an axe from a closed house nearby and slit his neck. After digging a pit, the body was buried using sand brought from two distant locations. The people in the neighbourhood grew suspicious after seeing them carry sand. The neighbours rushed to the spot and located the body, after which they informed the police, who in turn came and took the duo into custody.