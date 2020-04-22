After 15 days, more positive cases than recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving rise to concerns, the state on Tuesday reported a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases with 19 new cases. After a gap of two weeks, the number of Covid-19 positive cases reported on a single day exceeded the number of recovered ones. On Tuesday, the state reported 19 new cases, whereas those who recovered from the illness were 16.

The last time when the positive cases overtook the recovered ones was on April 6. On that day, 13 positive cases were reported against three recovered ones. Before Tuesday, the most number of positive cases (10) were reported on April 11. “Of the 19 cases, 10 are from Kannur, four from Palakkad, three from Kasaragod and one each from Kollam and Malappuram. While 13 were imported cases, two contracted SARS-CoV-2 through contact.

In the case of the rest, three had arrived from Tamil Nadu and one from Uttar Pradesh,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Briefing the media here, the Chief Minister said that the three who tested positive for Covid-19 (from Palakkad, Malappuram and Kollam) after they arrived from Tamil Nadu stressed the need for heightening the surveillance at interstate borders.

“From the experience so far, it can be conclusively stated that the viral transmission and its behaviour are beyond predictions. There are some odd scenarios also. “One such is the case of a 62-year-old woman who belongs to the first cluster of Covid-19 cases reported from Pathanamthitta. Despite being admitted to hospital for 45 days, she continues to be positive. Hopefully, she didn’t have any serious health issues,” added the CM.