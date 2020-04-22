STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Can you guarantee secrecy of medical data? HC to govt

Expressing concern over the confidentiality of citizens’ data processed by US-based firm Sprinklr, the High Court on Tuesday observed that a person’s medical information was sensitive data. 

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the confidentiality of citizens’ data processed by US-based firm Sprinklr, the High Court on Tuesday observed that a person’s medical information was sensitive data. 
“How do you guarantee that the data collected remains confidential in the hands of a third party, a private company,” the court asked the government. 

A division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice T R Ravi made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Balu Gopalakrishnan of Thiruvananthapuram alleging fraud in the contract signed between the state government and Sprinklr for uploading data of people under Covid-19 surveillance on the firm’s website.

At the hearing, the court asked the government, “Are you still uploading information?” When the government replied in the positive, the court orally asked, “We (the Bench) do not want the government to upload data unless it tells us the data will be confidential.”On the government’s submission that the information of Covid patients uploaded in the server of the company was not sensitive, the court said it could not accept the “dangerous” submission.

“The medical data of an individual is covered by the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Puttuswamy’s case. How do you guarantee it remains confidential in the hands of the private company? Cloud computing is necessary when you are dealing with a large volume of data. The numbers in Kerala are far lower than what you expected or what we thought. If the state government thinks the information is not sensitive, something is amiss,” the bench observed.

Additional Advocate General K K Ravindranath submitted that the data stored in Amazon cloud is owned by C-DIT. He said the collected data needs to be analysed which requires proper software. “This software is provided by Sprinklr as Software as a Service (SaaS). Data is uploaded on the cloud, which is Amazon web service and approved by the Centre,” Ravindranath said.

Two-member panel formed

The state government has set up a two-member expert committee to look into the Sprinklr deal. The panel will be headed by M Madhavan Nambiar, former civil aviation and IT secretary, and will have ex-additional health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan as member.
The High Court asks the government to explain the jurisdiction clause in the IT contract with Sprinklr
The CPM state secretariat, which met in the state capital on Tuesday, offers support to the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
BJP terms CPM’s defence of the CM as ridiculous
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeks CBI probe into the Sprinklr data row

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp