COVID-19: 43 days into treatment, woman yet to recover

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: A 62-year-old woman from Ranni, who tested positive for Covid-19 and has been under treatment at the District Hospital in Kozhenchery for 43 days, is yet to recover from the disease. Despite not displaying any symptoms like fever or throat infection, she tested positive for the virus the 19th time as well. The medical board declared her case a rare one. The woman and her daughter were admitted after being diagnosed with Covid.

The daughter was discharged on the first week of April. The woman is the neighbour of the family that returned from Italy. The medical board has decided to shift the woman to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Experts said there were cases where patients recovered from the virus after 60 days. They also said chances of the woman transmitting the virus was less.