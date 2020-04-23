Chennithala moves HC to quash contract

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday approached the High Court seeking to quash the contract entered into by the state government and US-based Sprinklr for uploading the data of suspected and positive Covid-19 patients in the state on the firm’s server. In his petition, Chennithala also sought reasonable compensation for people whose data were uploaded on the server in violation of their fundamental right to privacy.

The sensitive data of quarantined and isolated persons were illegally collected without their informed consent. Therefore, they are entitled to get compensation. T Asaf Ali, Chennithala’s counsel, said the agreement was signed without the knowledge or consent of the Council of Ministers or without the approval of the departments concerned. The petition lists Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the seventh respondent.