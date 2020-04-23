STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IIITM-K develops an advanced search engine for COVID-19

The user can supply key-words based queries, the meaning of which the search engine will be able to understand and find the relevant text from the scientific papers.

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM-K) has developed Vilokana, a search engine based on artificial intelligence to enable researchers to get deeper insights into scientific studies on Covid-19.

The search engine accessed through the website www.vilokana.in, will guide the researchers to the right information very fast. This makes easy the contextual search of information from the vast domain of scientific literature, which is a difficult problem faced by scientists and common people to get deeper insights into scientific studies.

Vilokana in Sanskrit means ‘finding out’. The user can supply key-words based queries, the meaning of which the search engine will be able to understand and find the relevant text from the scientific papers.

The user also has the option to upload any scientific text for analysis, which can be used for sentiment analysis and knowledge discovery. The search has several advanced functions such as being able to pick up undiscovered keywords, learning based on popularity, summarise the text and help identify trends.

“A good initiative in the fight against COVID as such AI tools can help extract contextual insights from research articles,” said Dr.Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission and Director of IIITM-K.

 The search engine is developed by a team led by A P James, Professor at Centre for Artificial General Intelligence and Neuromorphic Systems (neuroAGI), IIITM-K, as part of the open science initiative of the research centre.  Srijit Panja and Akshay Maan have co-authored a research article based on this work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Covid warrior Vilokana
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp