IMA welcomes ‘morale-boosting’ ordinance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday welcomed the Centre’s new ordinance, which ensures the safety and welfare of medicos and other health workers. The IMA central leadership also cancelled the candlelight protest planned on Wednesday to condemn the incident in Chennai, in which people prevented the burial of a doctor who died due to Covid-19 and damaged the vehicle carrying his body.

“The new ordinance, which has strong clauses, serves to boost the morale and confidence of those engaged in the healthcare sector”, said IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese. IMA Kochi president Dr Rajiv Jayadevan and secretary Dr Shalini Sudheendran said the ordinance had provided a fillip to the activities of the Kochi IMA, which is working day and night with the district administration to fight the virus.