Probe by panel bid to whitewash Sprinklr deal: Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress has termed the government decision to appoint a two-member panel to probe procedural lapses in the contract with Sprinklr as an attempt to “whitewash” the illegal deal. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Opposition would not accept the panel, comprising M Madhavan Nambiar, former Union IT secretary, and Rajeev Sadanandan, former additional chief secretary (Health and Family Welfare, Kerala).

He said since the two ex-bureaucrats are currently employed in private sector, they don’t have the right to examine the documents or question officials of the IT department and its minister, who is the CM himself.