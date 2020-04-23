Woman cured of coronavirus after 44 days

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLAA: A 62-year-old woman from Ranni, who tested positive for Covid-19, has finally recovered from the disease. She had been under treatment at the District Hospital in Kozhenchery for 44 days. The officials of the district hospital announced on Wednesday that her results have come negative for a second consecutive test. The patient is currently asymptomatic.

However, as per the medical board’s suggestion, she will be allowed to leave the hospital only after conducting one more test. Her daughter was discharged on the first week of April. The woman and daughter are the neighbours of a family that had returned from Italy. The doctors had been administering ‘ivermectine’ medication to the patient for the last seven days. The medicine is generally used to treat parasite infections.