STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Frenchwoman in Kochi uploads music videos to help feed families hit by lockdown

A regular to God's Own Country, Stephanie jumped right in to help out the less fortunate with food kits when the matter was brought before her by the owner of her homestay Casa Mia at Fort Kochi

Published: 24th April 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Stephanie Herve with Thomson Antony

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is heartening to see people, irrespective of nationality or financial status, pitching in with their contributions to help financially backward families tide over the resource crunch they are facing due to the lockdown. Stephanie Herve, a French national, is one such gentle soul.

A regular to God's Own Country, Stephanie jumped right in to help out the less fortunate with food kits when the matter was brought before her by the owner of her homestay Casa Mia at Fort Kochi.

"Stephanie has been a regular to our homestay," said Usha Antony, owner, Casa Mia. The French national is a music therapist and had arrived here on her annual visit, said Usha, adding, "But the lockdown forced her indoors." Usha said, "She had been following the various initiatives being undertaken to help the less fortunate people in the state and wanted to help."

So, Usha suggested donating some amount to buy the items needed to prepare food packets at the Veli community kitchen. "She readily agreed to get the amount necessary to fund the kitchen for eight days and also promised to help out with the money needed to prepare 160 food kits," said Usha. The idea was to prepare kits having all the items necessary to sustain a family for more than a day, she added.

"Stephanie, who is also into charity work, especially among children, collected the money by singing songs and conducting meditation classes. She shot videos of her singing, both in French and English along with my son 15-year-old Thomson Antony, who gave a Carnatic recital and chanted Sanskrit mantras. Stephanie then uploaded these videos on a French WhatsApp group called Gabriel Association, which is into charity work," said Usha.

When the members of the group came to know about the reason behind the videos, they began sending funds, Usha added.

"The number of songs she sings varies. Sometimes it might be 24. On other days it might be less. Stephanie also conducts live meditation classes," said Usha whose son Thomson is a Plus Two student of SH Higher Secondary School.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stephanie Herve Kochi Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp