Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to bring bodies of non-COVID NRKs from Gulf

It had been learnt that a 'clearance certificate' from the Indian embassies concerned was required to process the application for bringing home the bodies.

Published: 24th April 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 03:34 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in bringing bodies of Keralites who died in the Gulf countries due to non-COVID-19 reasons to the state without any delay for performing last rites in their home towns.

In a letter, he wanted Modi to direct Indian embassies to issue necessary clearances without seeking individual approvals from the Ministry of Home Affairs and avoid any delay so that the remains reach Kerala early.

The embassies are insisting on production of no-objection certificate from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media here on Friday.

The Centre had already agreed that in case the deaths are not COVID related, such certificates are not necessary.

The bodies are now being brought in the cargo planes as passenger flights are not being operated due to the lockdown.

Chief Minister said he had received several grievances from the NRKs (Non-residential Keralite) in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the delay in bringing home the bodies of those who died there.

"They are already under tremendous stress and anxiety due to the lockdown imposed in those countries and the consequent stoppage of international flights", Vijayan said.

