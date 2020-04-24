STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram mosques remain close on first day of Ramzan keeping lockdown in mind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Abdhul Hameed Musliyar, the muezzin of Muaddun Juma Masjid, Kaloor, recites Quran on the eve of the start of the holy month of Ramzan. Hundreds used to perform namaz at the masjid before the Covid outbreak, but now he is all alone due to the lockdown restrictions.

Abdhul Hameed Musliyar, the muezzin of Muaddun Juma Masjid, Kaloor, recites Quran on the eve of the start of the holy month of Ramzan. Hundreds used to perform namaz at the masjid before the Covid outbreak, but now he is all alone due to the lockdown restrictions. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By ANI

KOCHI: Mosques in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram remained closed on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan on Friday, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Kochi's Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath mosque's Imam remains inside the mosque while it is shut for the general public. Posters have been put up outside the mosque stating that no prayers will be held until further notice.

''I am staying at the mosque since the day lockdown was imposed. Going back home and coming to the mosque every day is not possible due to the lockdown restrictions. The holy month of Ramzan has commenced and usually, devotees used to come to mosques to break their fasts," said Ibrahim, Imam of Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath.

"This year, we have directed the faithful to prepare food at home and break the fast with their families. Congregations won't be held at the mosques. People should pray at home, Muslim organisations have strictly directed the people to observe all Ramzan related prayers and rituals at home. These instructions must be followed," he added.

Meanwhile, Vazhuthacaud mosque and Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvananthapuram also remained closed today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

