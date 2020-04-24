STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sprinkler row: Kerala HC asks govt to anonymize all data collected from COVID-19 patients

"Why is Kerala so dependent on Sprinklr? It is the bounden duty of the state government to protect the data collected," the court observed

Published: 24th April 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the confidentiality of information gathered from COVID-19 patients, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to anonymize all data collected from citizens before allowing access to US company Sprinklr.

While admitting a batch of petitions including those from Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP State President K Surendran, a Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice TR Ravi restrained Sprinklr from committing any act which will be directly or indirectly in breach of confidentiality of data entrusted to them as per the contract.

During the hearing, the bench said if it issues an order, the court will be blamed for any failure of the government in fighting the pandemic.

Through its order, the court has also asked the state government to explore the central government's submission that its Ministry of Information and Technology is capable of providing a service similar to Sprinklr. The court also orally asked the government "Why is Kerala so dependent on Sprinklr? It is the bounden duty of the state government to protect the data collected."

The Bench held that the government should inform people that the data will be accessed by Sprinklr and that the individuals' specific consent for such data collections should be obtained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sprinklr Kerala high court Covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp