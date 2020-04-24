STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tests not the only way to track COVID-19 spread in community: Experts

While testing has been the key in the ongoing fight against Covid-19, experts say that apart from mass testing, there are other ways to assess the extent of infection in a community. 

Published: 24th April 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples from people for COVID -19 tests in New Delhi on Thursday April 23 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: While testing has been the key in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, experts say that apart from mass testing, there are other ways to assess the extent of infection in a community. 

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) as well as tracking severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and influenza-like illness (ILI) can also help monitor the virus spread.

“Ensuring who all are affected by the virus is a huge task that requires mass testing kits and manpower. Testing can be done for treatment and also to know the magnitude of the disease. Other surrogate markers like tracking under the IDSP and checking the monthly records of acute respiratory infections (ARI) can be done. SARI is also now closely monitored. Therefore, we’ve mechanisms here to know where the disease stands. If the pneumonia cases have increased in the past two months, then we are already exposed to the virus in a big way,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, Department of Infectious Diseases, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

“There are no indications of a community spread in Kerala as of now which is a good thing as we have enough time to tighten our surveillance and track patients with respiratory infections consulting a doctor or getting admitted,” said Dr NK Sanil Kumar, a Kochi-based general surgeon.

ALSO READ | Kerala to scale up testing, buy two lakh rapid kits

He added that it has now become mandatory for all the major private hospitals to send the report on the fever and respiratory infection cases in the hospitals to the district medical officer. 

“Rapid testing all is practically impossible and therefore with these data and reports, a general trend of the disease can be known and measures can be adopted to tackle it,” said Dr Sanil.

Meanwhile, the government and healthcare centres have strengthened their surveillance in the wake of COVID-19.

“Directions have been given to all private and government hospitals to send the data on the number of patients arriving with fever, breathlessness and acute respiratory infections. We’re closely monitoring the cases and so far there has not been any need for panic in terms of community spread,” said a health official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp