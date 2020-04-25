4,831 people held for flouting lockdown rules

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Friday registered 4,490 cases and arrested 4,831 people across the state for violating lockdown norms. As many as 3,030 vehicles were also seized for plying without prior permission and valid reasons.

Thiruvananthapuram district witnessed the most number of cases as 840 cases were registered here. Apart from that, 822 people were arrested and 537 vehicles seized from the capital district. The police have taken measures to curb illegal inter-state trafficking of people. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said that the owners of vehicle goods should keep with them declarations bearing the names of the driver and assistants apart from their documents.