STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In the stretched COVID-19 fight, volunteers were the cushions in Kasaragod

323 persons -- from doctors to nurses and dialysis technicians to health inspectors -- signed up to collector's call for volunteers

Published: 25th April 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Nurse Saritha Udyakumar with staff nurses from Kottayam Medical College at the Covid Care Centre at the Kasaragod Medical College building at Ukkinadka in Badiadka panchayat.

Nurse Saritha Udyakumar with staff nurses from Kottayam Medical College at the Covid Care Centre at the Kasaragod Medical College building at Ukkinadka in Badiadka panchayat.

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: At 3 am on April 3 -- in the middle of the nationwide lockdown against COVID -- Shafeeq Hassan A (30) kickstarted his Enfield Bullet for a 288km ride from his village Alanallur in Mannarkkad taluk of Palakkad district. It was a trip for a cause.

"But I did not want to get whacked by the police en route," said Hassan, a microbiologist, explaining the reason for the early start.

His destination was the Central University of Kerala at Periya in Kasaragod district -- a hotspot of COVID in Kerala.

To be sure, on April 3, the COVID graph of Kasaragod was on the rise with 131 active cases. But on the same day, a Virology Lab was being started in the university to ramp up COVID testing in Kasaragod. 

Severely short of staff with experience in handling clinical samples, the district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas enlisted the service of Hassan as a volunteer in the lab. 

Hassan is a PhD in microbiology from Bharatiyar University in Coimbatore and with experience in working in the microbiology lab of Arvind Eye Hospital. 

He had a job offer of assistant professor in the Saudi Electronic  University and about to fly out when the COVID pandemic hit the world. 

"So, I thought I should put my skills to use than sit idle at home," Hassan said.

At the same time, Kasaragod collector D Sajith Babu put out a video message on social media calling for health workers to volunteer in the district.

"We were staring at a high number of COVID patients and we were short of doctors, nurses and dialysis technicians," he said.

The video went viral. And Hassan sitting 288 km away immediately uploaded his resume on the Collector's website.

Including Hassan, the university lab had 10 persons. "It was hectic but interesting too. On Vishu day, I got out of the lab at 4 am," he said. After working for 20 days, he has now gone into quarantine.

One of the persons who saw the video was Udyakumar, an autorickshaw driver in Kasaragod town. He showed the video to his wife Saritha and asked: "Why don't you apply".

For seven years, Saritha Udyakumar was a nurse in the operation theatre at Al Zafer Hospital in Najran, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen. "I returned in February for good to be with my two children," she said.

The couple's 11-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were missing their mother. 

But the district could not miss out on her experience infection control, and she was deployed in the COVID Care Centre (CCC) at the medical college building at Ukkinadka.

"I worked with the teams from Thiruvananthapuram medical college and Kottayam medical college... COVID was a different experience," she said. After 15 days, she is now in quarantine in a hotel in the town.

"I did not factor in the 15 days quarantine period. I miss my children," said Saritha, who is originally from "Arundhati Roy's Aymanam" in Kottayam district.

The collector said 323 persons -- from doctors and nurses to health inspectors and dialysis technicians -- signed up volunteer in Kasaragod. 

Kerala Social Security Mission district coordinator Jisho James said 51 doctors, 117 nurses, 48 health inspectors, 19 dialysis technicians, 27 lab technicians, 11 pharmacists, and 50 drivers and ancillary nurses registered as volunteers. "The number of volunteers made us comfortable," he said. The list was handed over to the DMO. 

With 19 dialysis technicians,  Kasaragod was able to cater to all its dialysis patients in the district itself, said Sajith Babu. "We had the machines but not enough technicians before," he said. Most of the technicians came from Kozhikode.

Joseph K J (46), a seasoned nurse from Cherupuzha, volunteered for 15 days in the District Hospital in Kanhangad, and is now deputed at the border Community Health Centre at Mangalpady. "It is a round-the-clock duty because patients may come even in the night to go to Mangaluru," he said. 

When asked about his stay, he said: "It is fine. Isn't it a hard time! Two benches put together will become a bed, and the mosquito net takes care of my sleep." Till the next patient comes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Kannur volunteers COVID 19 Coronavirus Kasargod COVID Warriors
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp