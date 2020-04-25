STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Narrow escape for govt; cancel Sprinklr deal, urges Oppn

Though it did not stay or cancel the deal, High Court expressed serious concern over maintaining the confidentiality of data

Published: 25th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday insisted that the High Court had rejected the Opposition’s arguments against the Sprinklr deal, the fact remains that the government has had a narrow providential escape. Most of the government claims over ensuring data privacy and security have fallen flat. While Law Minister A K Balan maintained that there is nothing against the government in the verdict, the Opposition has become even more vigorous in urging the LDF government to cancel the deal.  

Though it did not stay or cancel the deal, the High Court expressed serious concerns over maintaining the confidentiality of data. The HC also hinted that it was not intervening in the deal considering the raging Covid-19 pandemic. In its remarks, the court was critical of the government depending only on Sprinklr. The fact that the state government did not explore the scope for seeking technical assistance from the Union Ministry of Information and Technology also drew criticism.

However, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the Opposition charges over the Sprinklr deal have been proven meaningless with the HC verdict.Welcoming the High Court’s interim verdict on Sprinklr, the Opposition urged the government to cancel the Sprinklr deal in view of the court’s remarks. “The HC verdict shows that the issues raised by the Opposition are serious in nature. If the government has any decency left, it should cancel the deal,” demanded Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

“The HC verdict focuses on five things -- data security, inherent consent, preventing Sprinklr from using government logo, privacy of individual data and, finally a directive that the data should not be transferred. About 99 per cent of the issues raised by the Opposition have been addressed. Taking into consideration the High Court’s remarks, the government has no moral right to continue with the deal,” said Chennithala. 

He pointed out that the Central government had conveyed that it has the technical knowhow to provide the same service for the state. “Why does the state government feel responsible to argue in favour of the company? The court has expressed its clear displeasure towards the deal,” he said. The Opposition will continue with its fight against “the government’s attempt to sell data” under the cover of the pandemic, he added. 

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachanran termed the verdict as a major setback for the government. The chief minister’s defence of Sprinklr has crumbled like a pack of cards with the HC verdict, said Mullappally. “The HC issued such an order so that the ongoing Covid preventive measures are unimpeded. The HC has registered its major displeasure over the government’s actions. The conditional clearance given by the HC is in no way helpful to the government. The HC expressed the same concerns regarding the deal as the Congress had raised,” said Mullappally who also reiterated the demand for a CBI investigation into the deal. The HC verdict has upheld all concerns raised by the Opposition, said former chief minister Oommen Chandy. The chief minister could not convince the court about this “extraordinary” deal, said Chandy.

Govt to go ahead with deal: Pinarayi
T’Puram: The state government will go ahead with the Sprinklr deal as the High Court has neither issued a stay nor cancelled the same, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The High Court through its interim verdict has rejected the allegations raised by the Opposition, Pinarayi said, responding to queries at his customary press meet here on Friday. Terming the verdict as a setback for the Opposition, he said the government will take steps to ensure data security.

“The government has already taken proper measures to ensure security of data. There’s no confusion in this regard. The government has also informed the HC of the measures taken. There won’t be any compromise on ensuring data security,” said Pinarayi. Pinarayi also rejected criticism over the hiring of a senior advocate, N S Nappinai, from outside the state to appear for the government in the case.

Covid-19 crisis saved the govt, says BJP
T’Puram: Had it not been for the crisis situation in state in the wake of the Covid-19, the High Court would have cancelled the Sprinklr deal, BJP president K Surendran has said. Surendran, who had approached the HC seeking cancellation of the Sprinklr deal, said the strict conditions placed by the court in its interim order proved there were serious flaws in the deal. “The court has upheld our arguments regarding data privacy, ensuring data security and return of the data transferred to the foreign firm,” said Surendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Sprinklr deal
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp