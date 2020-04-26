STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Central govt has promised to intervene on bringing back NRKs: Pinarayi

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel too had said that the state was equipped to receive NRKs.

Published: 26th April 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has informed the state government that it will actively intervene in ensuring the return of expatriates to the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

“An assurance to this effect was given by the Union secretary for external affairs to the state’s chief secretary,” said Pinarayi. He also said the Centre appreciated the steps being taken by the state in ensuring the safety of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) returning to state.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel too had said that the state was equipped to receive NRKs. The assurance from Pinarayi and Jaleel has come amid the opposition UDF stepping up its demand to ensure return of NRKs to the state. UDF MPs shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take steps to bring back expatriates in the Middle East in chartered flights.

Former NRK affairs minister M M Hassan held a protest in front of Raj Bhavan seeking resumption of flights to and from the Middle East. Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the government and the UDF of making statements that have created confusion among expatriates.

Centre cheating expatriates, says Chennithala
T’Puram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday that the Central government has been cheating expatriates. He was speaking after inaugurating former NRK affairs minister M M Hassan’s six-hour protest in front of the Raj Bhavan seeking the Governor’s intervention to bring back stranded expatriates from the Middle East. Hassan, who is also the former KPCC president, urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that chartered flights should be started as currently both the state and central governments are yet to take a favourable stand to bring home expatriates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Non-Resident Keralites NRKs
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp