Central govt has promised to intervene on bringing back NRKs: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has informed the state government that it will actively intervene in ensuring the return of expatriates to the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

“An assurance to this effect was given by the Union secretary for external affairs to the state’s chief secretary,” said Pinarayi. He also said the Centre appreciated the steps being taken by the state in ensuring the safety of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) returning to state.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel too had said that the state was equipped to receive NRKs. The assurance from Pinarayi and Jaleel has come amid the opposition UDF stepping up its demand to ensure return of NRKs to the state. UDF MPs shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take steps to bring back expatriates in the Middle East in chartered flights.

Former NRK affairs minister M M Hassan held a protest in front of Raj Bhavan seeking resumption of flights to and from the Middle East. Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the government and the UDF of making statements that have created confusion among expatriates.

Centre cheating expatriates, says Chennithala

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday that the Central government has been cheating expatriates. He was speaking after inaugurating former NRK affairs minister M M Hassan’s six-hour protest in front of the Raj Bhavan seeking the Governor’s intervention to bring back stranded expatriates from the Middle East. Hassan, who is also the former KPCC president, urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that chartered flights should be started as currently both the state and central governments are yet to take a favourable stand to bring home expatriates.