Seven, including health worker, test positive; 7 others recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A healthcare worker and six others were confirmed with Covid-19 on Saturday. On the same day, seven others recovered from the illness.The healthcare worker is from Kollam. The others are from Kottayam (three), Kollam (two) and Kannur (one).Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it has been decided to enforce triple lockdown in hotspot areas of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, which were declared as red zone districts.

In such areas, the police will ensure supply of essential items to each household. The CM also added that in the wake of the 60-hour total shutdown announced by Tamil Nadu, from Sunday to Tuesday, the state has decided to strengthen its vigil in inter-state borders areas.

“The problem of people entering into the state from neighbouring states is still there. In such districts which share borders with the neighbouring states, a direction has been given to the officials concerned that strict vigil is needed and there should not be any lapses in restricting the movement of people,” said the Chief Minister.

RCC to test patients for Covid-19 before surgery

Another major decision announced by the CM is that patients would be tested before surgery at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. According to the CM, as cancer patients are immune-compromised ones, a minor lapse could trigger a catastrophe. To protect them as well as the health workers, a decision of this kind had to be taken, said the CM. At the same time, the CM stated that, as the lab set up by RCC is yet to get the recognition from the Indian Council of Medical Research, the testing of samples will be done at the lab of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.