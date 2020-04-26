STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Startups in Kerala upset with fallout of Sprinklr controversy

The tech community saw the Sprinklr controversy adversely affecting the startup ecosystem in the state.

Published: 26th April 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president K Surendran inaugurating the protest against the Sprinklr deal at the party state headquarters on Friday | Express

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tech community saw the Sprinklr controversy adversely affecting the startup ecosystem in the state. They are disheartened after the UDF MLAs dragged QuickDR Healthcare Private Ltd, a Kochi-based startup company, into the controversy. The legislators questioned the company’s credentials despite it being a homegrown startup. 

Safil Sunny, founder of the company, had volunteered to provide the telemedicine platform based on an open call from the Kerala Startup Mission.  The platform was given to the government to provide free medical consultation to expats stranded abroad. “There is a major danger in creating a perception that startups are adhoc setups to engage in corruption. The rumours sent out an adverse message to startup investors,” said Deepu S Nath, managing director of FAYA Corporation, on his Facebook post, adding, “It is with great difficulty that the state has managed to create an ecosystem for startups.” 

The Opposition MLAs, who questioned the data sharing with Sprinklr, also put a question mark over companies working on Software as a Service (SaaS) technology. It involves a   distribution model in which a third-party provider hosts applications and makes them available to customers via the internet. 

“The startups which depend on cloud computing are adversely affected as the proven technology is questioned for its credibility. Such controversies are detrimental to the investment-friendly situation prevailing here.” said a joint statement from IT employees released through their socio-cultural organisation ‘Prathidhwani.’ 

“The Sprinklr controversy has impacted the IT companies’ engagement with the government in Covid fight.  The officers are hesitant to take decisions on the use of technology,” said Pinaki Krishnapillai, CEO, MicromCRM, based at Technopark. He is involved in coordination mechanism in Covid-19 control rooms at district headquarters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
startup Sprinklr
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp