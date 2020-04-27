STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre to cash in on slump in global crude prices, build up vast reserves

Amid the Covid-19 threat, the central government has decided to store up 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of strategic crude oil to ensure energy security in these testing times.

Published: 27th April 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

oil, fuel, petrol, diesel, crude, brent

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the Covid-19 threat, the central government has decided to store up 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of strategic crude oil to ensure energy security in these testing times. The oil will be stored at the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) storages at Vizag, Mangaluru and Padur near Udupi which will ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

The oil  from the UAE and Saudi Arabia will reach Mangaluru by this month-end. The move comes amid the unprecedented slump in the prices of global crude. Brent Crude oil, which used to cost $66 per barrel, has dropped to around $20 a barrel. At the present rate of global crude, the country will be saving around `5,000 crore through this tactical move.

The crude oil reserves are estimated to supply approximately 10 days of requirement for the country’s oil refineries, according to the 2017-18 consumption data. SPR storages are managed by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd and are licensed by the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation. According to R Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO Kerala, underground rock caverns are the safest for storage of petroleum products.

“They can withstand hazards such as terror strikes, war, nuclear bombs, storms, earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, external fires, etc. Apart from being economical, these caverns generate less evaporation loss and are environmentally  more  friendly than above-ground storages. It usually has 20-metre width, and its length depends on storage capacity from 300 to 1,000 metre,” he said. Meanwhile, the prolonged lockdown has greatly reduced the fuel consumption in Kerala. “When the regular supply requires 135 tanker lorries, currently the entire state requirement is managed by a mere 35-40 tankers” said K V Paul, president, Petroleum Products Transporters’ Welfare Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crude
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp