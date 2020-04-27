STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keralites in other states may be allowed to return home through four border check posts

Entry would be limited to a few people in a day. "We will soon fix the number of people allowed in a day. Those who come should wear masks and hold a valid medical certificate," said an officer.

Coastal security personnel monitor movement of people along Kerala and Karnataka border areas | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To facilitate the entry of Keralites returning from other states, the state transport department has suggested using only four inter-state check posts for this purpose. People can use private vehicles through the check posts of Manjeswaram, Muthanga, Walayar and Amaravila. Entry will be limited between 8 am and 11 am. The suggestions were made after the government considered the demands of people wanting to return to the state.

"The department will consult with Norka-Roots, health department and local self government department before the final approval by the government," said an officer of the transport department.

According to him, entry would be limited to a few people in a day. "We will soon fix the number of people allowed in a day. Those who come should wear masks and hold a valid medical certificate," said the officer.

The use of inter-state buses would be possible with the approval of the central government. "It is important to keep social distancing in buses. We also cannot accept air conditioned buses," said the officer.

The vehicles will be disinfected at the border by fire and safety officers. There will be a medical team and police to monitor the situation.

Several people have crossed the inter-state borders through forest routes during the lockdown and it was proving to be a major headache for the government to track them and put them under observation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the situation to be serious after 56 people crossed the border in one week in Kannur alone.

