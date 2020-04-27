STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Screening, quarantine: Protocol in place for Non-Resident Keralites

The CM announced the protocol during a video-conference with the representatives of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs).

Published: 27th April 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

The returnees will require to undergo a 14-day home quarantine | Express file pic

The returnees will require to undergo a 14-day home quarantine | Express file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Announcing a protocol for repatriation of emigrants, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said his government will make extensive arrangements for screening of Keralites retuning from abroad at four airports in the state. The returnees will require to undergo a 14-day home quarantine even if testing at airports reveal no Covid-19 symptoms. If the situation at home is unsuitable, they will have to be quarantined at a government-controlled facility.

The CM announced the protocol during a video-conference with the representatives of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). Having launched help desks for NRKs, the state government is making arrangements after the Centre indicated that repatriation of NRIs will not be delayed. It will be done in a phased manner with limited flight services. The state government has asked the Centre to bring back stranded Indians before the restart of regular flight services. “In the first phase, it is assumed that only a section of people can be brought back to the state,” Pinarayi said.

“The state government wishes to bring all those affected back to the state. The Norka Roots has launched a website www.norkaroots.org for the registration of those wishing to come back. The website has provisions to prioritise returnees in the first phase.” A system is being devised to take expatriates from airports to their homes.  Screening facilities will be arranged at airports. “Only a driver will be allowed to take Pravasi home and no visit to the houses of relatives or friends shall me made during the journey. The luggage of those placed under hospital isolation will be protected by the government until the completion of the quarantine period,” he said.

According to the current system, those placed in labour camps with neither job nor any earning, people with expired visiting visa, the elderly, pregnant women, children, people suffering from various ailments, students having completed courses, and those having completed jail terms will be given precedence, pending ratification by the Centre. Tickets should be booked to the airport nearest to their homes. 
The state is also in consultation with the Centre to bring expatriates by ships, the CM said. “If needed, the state government will make arrangements here for the schooling of the children of pravasis,” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Keralites Non-Resident Keralites
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp