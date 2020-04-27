STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State can capitalise on post Covid global industrial climate, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Emerging as a safe destination, Kerala can capitalise on the new world order by inviting companies to the state post Covid-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. 

Published: 27th April 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emerging as a safe destination, Kerala can capitalise on the new world order by inviting companies to the state post Covid-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. In his weekly ‘Naam Munnottu’ television programme, the CM said many countries will witness major shifts once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

“This is expected to bring some changes to the current investment patterns and many would like to move to safe destinations. Kerala can capitalise on this shift in a big way, for which an ideal climate has to be evolved in the state. The unnecessary controversies won’t do anything good for the state other than damage,” Pinarayi said.

The CM said no project will be dropped over unnecessary controversies. Regarding returning NRKs, he said their experience, expertise and knowledge will benefit the state.  He said it is unfortunate that the Centre is yet to rise to the level of supporting the states to come out of the impact of Covid-19. “The Centre should take an approach of helping the states in their fight against Covid. The state still believes that the Centre will take steps to bring back stranded NRIs as early as possible.

The state has arranged all facilities to accommodate them, including those who need to be quarantined in hospitals,” Pinarayi said.  While accepting that lockdown has increased people’s misery, the CM said the state is trying to minimise the impact, for which restrictions are needed. “The state will do its best to strike a balance,” he said.  Given that the state will have to rehabilitate people if there is an NRI exodus, Pinarayi said the Centre should devise a rehabilitation package.

Pinarayi Vijayan
Coronavirus
Comments

