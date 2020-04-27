STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State preparing standard operating procedure to handle NRK influx

The health department is preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle the anticipated inflow of Malayalis stranded within and outside the country post lockdown.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle the anticipated inflow of Malayalis stranded within and outside the country post lockdown.
While a testing protocol is likely to be framed, a committee headed by the home secretary is in place to plan and coordinate the expatriates’ screening, quarantine, monitoring and treatment. The Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs (Norka) has also prioritised possible returnees into nine categories.

“A total of 3 to 5.5 lakh Malayali expatriates are expected to return once the Centre gives its nod for repatriation,” a health department officer told TNIE. “Even if a majority of them test negative for Covid-19, around 9,600 to 27,600 returnees may have to be put under hospital isolation. Considering the virus’ changing characteristics, a clear-cut protocol is needed for the rest who test negative.” The officer said the state health department will chalk out a medical testing protocol if the Union Health Ministry does not do the same. “Aspects like the timing of tests on expatriates before boarding, and the facilities and protocol for returnees’ screening at airports have to be decided.

For that, an understanding with the ministry is required. The government will seek the assistance of various organisations working for the welfare of non-resident Keralites to facilitate Covid-19 testing overseas,” the officer said. The home secretary-led committee to ensure interdepartmental coordination and preparedness at various levels has as members the principal secretaries with departments like health, revenue, LSG, transport and Norka, and the PWD secretary. 

Sources said the government has decided to conduct video-conferencing with the Airports Authority of India and various airlines companies. Chief Secretary Tom Jose will chair the conference aimed at streamlining the collection of details of transit passengers who arrive at international airports outside the state. A meeting of district collectors and police chiefs will be convened to ensure the preparedness at airports, led by the chief secretary and the state police chief. 

