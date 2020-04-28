6 new cases in Kottayam, 17 active

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In view of a sudden spike in Covid-19 positive cases, Kottayam has been included in red zone category, bringing in tight restrictions in the district. With six fresh cases on Monday, the number of COVID positive cases in the district increased to 17. In Kottayam, seven grama panchayats and five wards in Kottayam municipality have been declared as hotspots. Taking into account the grave situation in the district, the District Collector, as the chairman of district disaster management authority (DDMA), declared strict restrictions, exempting only essential services, in the district for the next three days.

Other than declaring the entire grama panchayat as hotspot, where Covid cases are reported, places near Covid patients’ houses have been marked as containment zones, completely blocking interior roads in such areas. People’s movements are strictly prohibited in these areas while essential things will be supplied to households by designated groups. A meeting convened by Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman reviewed the situation and decided to enforce strict regulations.

“Situation has turned serious in the district. We have decided to conduct aggressive testing in the district in view of more people testing positive for the disease. In line with the state government’s protocol, random sample tests will be conducted every day among 200 people. Samples will be collected from different centres,” he said. The minister also entrusted the District Collector with the task of procuring adequate medical kits to conduct such a huge number of tests per day.

“There will be no financial constraints for conducting tests,” he said. As per the decision, primary contacts of the Covid affected persons, pregnant women, elderly people and persons having other health issues will be tested for the disease. Samples will be collected at Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam and general hospitals in Kottayam, Changanassery, Pala and Kanjirappally.Thilothaman said the Kerala Water Authority has been directed to ensure water supply in the containments zones.

Covid positive cases reported on Monday

A 40-year-old headload worker in Kottayam town market. Hailing from Muttambalam in Kottayam, he is the primary contact of the head load worker, who was earlier tested positive for the disease

A 56-year-old woman hailing from Kuzhimattom in Panachikkad. She is the relative of the nurse infected with Covid-19 in the same location.

A 43-year-old truck driver in Manarcad. He had travelled to Kozhikode earlier

A 46-year-old scrap dealer hailing from Tamil Nadu. He is staying in Changanassery and had travelled to Thoothukudi earlier

A 28-year-old woman in Melukavumattom near Erattupetta. She was working as a bank employee in Salem

A 40-year-old health worker in Vadavathoor. He had come into close contact with a Covid affected headload worker in Viajayapuram

Kottayam, Idukki get IPS special officers

T’Puram: The police will deploy one IPS officer each as special officers to oversee policing activities in Kottayam and Idukki districts. R Viswanadh, Commandant of KAP Battallion-V, has been posted to Kottayam, while KAP Battalion I Commandant Vaibhav Saxena has been posted to Idukki.

Alappuzha closes two entry points to Kottayam

Alappuzha: As Covid-19 cases shot up in Kottayam, Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana has ordered to close two entry points to the district from Kottayam. There are seven entry points to Alappuzha from Kottayam. We have decided to close two points — Valadi and Kumarankary in Kuttanad. Other entry points can be used for transportation of essential services. Vehicles will be allowed only after thorough checking, the collector said.