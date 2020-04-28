STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala launches random testing

With  Covid-19 positive cases continuing on an upward trajectory even 34 days after lockdown restrictions were imposed, the state government has started random testing across the state.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representative image (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With Covid-19 positive cases continuing on an upward trajectory even 34 days after lockdown restrictions were imposed, the state government has started random testing across the state. As per an order issued by the state government on Sunday, testing has been augmented in the state on the basis of the Covid -19 protocol, Kerala. The order states that 3,000 samples will be collected randomly from the general population in a day to conduct real-time PCR tests.

“The objective of the testing strategy is to detect any undetected Covid-19 positive cases among the general population in Kerala,” it said. People will be tested on the basis of a priority list prepared by the government in which samples will be collected according to a percentage fixed by the government. For example, 15 per cent samples should be of primary contacts of confirmed cases.

While same percentage each has been fixed for healthcare workers in non- Covid hospitals as well as field level healthcare workers, it has been fixed at 10 each for elderly persons, inter- state travellers and pregnant woman. Meanwhile, quarantined persons with co-morbidities above 30 years, secondary close contacts of confirmed cases in quarantine, contacts of travellers in quarantine are five per cent each.

The government has also fixed the number of samples to be collected from each district as well. In a day, a total of 300 samples should be collected from Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikkode, and Malappuram. While, 200 samples should be collected from Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, the number has been limited at 150 for Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts. Samples should be collected from the hotspots in each district and once the hotspots are exhausted, other areas may be selected.

The government has also entrusted district surveillance officers to plan properly as the collected samples should be transported to the designated laboratories based on the directions. The list for sample collection can be prepared based on the data available at the district level. Each district shall constitute sample collection teams, having a doctor, nurse, lab technician, and an assistant for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp