Kerala nurse who died abroad had tested negative twice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The nurse from Angamaly who died of Covid-19 in Germany had tested negative for the virus twice despite having symptoms, her relatives said. Princy Joseph, 54, of Palimattom, Mookkannur, died on Sunday. According to the relatives, Princy developed symptoms like fever and cough, but tested negative twice. She had undergone treatment at a hospital for three weeks. Her infection was confirmed only during a third swab test, almost three weeks after she first experienced symptoms.

Princy had been working as a nurse at an old-age home in Cologne city. It is suspected that she was infected while providing care to those admitted there with Covid-19.

“She spoke to the relatives over the phone before being admitted to the ICU. She and her family had last visited her ancestral home for the marriage of her brother’s daughter last year. Xavier of Vettithuruthu, Karthikappally, her husband, is also in Germany while the couple’s daughter Athira is settled in London,” said a relative. The funeral will be held in Germany.