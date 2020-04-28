STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three more test coronavirus cases in Kerala's Idukki, tally reaches 17

Majority of the recently reported cases in Idukki are people with travel history to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 28th April 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

A Police checkpoint in Kerala (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Idukki, taking the total tally in district to 17. Peermade MLA ES Bijimol, who had attended a public event held in Elappara a few days ago, has been quarantined

The government had declared 4 positive cases in Idukki on Monday. Three more test results came positive later the night. Majority of the recently reported cases are people with travel history to Tamil Nadu. Of the 3 new cases, two of them - including a staff nurse and a politician - got the infection through local contact while the third patient had travel history to Bangalore.

According to Idukki district collector H Dhineshan, the three have been identified as a staff nurse working at the district hospital in Thodupuzha, a municipal councillor and a software engineer, who is a resident of Mariyapuram.

"The nurse might have caught infection through patients who were treated at the hospital, while the municipal councillor who was active in COVID-19 prevention efforts might have caught the virus through a contact as several positive cases were reported in the municipality earlier," the collector said.

"The health department authorities are preparing the route map of the patient and as per the preliminary reports, he had directly visited as many as 60 households in the municipality for prevention activities and those who have closely worked with him will be kept in quarantine," he said.

He added that the patients were shifted to the district hospital on Monday night itself and efforts are on to collect the swab samples of the nurse's family members and colleagues.

The Collector said that the district administration is expecting more cases to be reported in Idukki in the coming days as results of 300 swab samples of persons belonging to the high-risk category is sent for testing. 

In a review meeting held at the collectorate on Tuesday, Power Minister MM Mani has directed the officials to increase surveillance in the border check posts to prevent people from Tamil Nadu entering Idukki.  "Inter-state border points have been closed while Section 144 has been imposed in 28 wards in the panchayaths belonging to the hotspot list," he said.

Peermade MLA E S Bijimol quarantined

Peermade MLA ES Bijimol went to home quarantine on Tuesday as she had attended a public event held in Elappara a few days ago. In the Elappara panchayath alone as many as four COVID-19 cases were reported since Thursday.

A 35-year-old man, who had travel history to Mysore, was tested positive on Thursday and his 62-year-old mother also declared COVID-19 following this. A 41-year-old doctor with the Elappara PHC and a 54-year woman, who is a resident of Elappara also caught virus through contact with the 62-year-old woman. All of the patients have been quarantined at the Idukki Medical College Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idukki COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Peermade ES Bijimol Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp