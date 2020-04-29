ADGP Sudesh Kumar to probe data breach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing a barrage of criticism after the breach of data was reported from the mobile app used by the police to monitor the movement of cured Covid-19 patients in Kannur and Kasaragod, the department has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. State Crime Records Bureau ADGP Sudesh Kumar has been assigned the task.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Monday received several complaintsdemanding a detailed probe into the incident. The decision to probe the matter by an officer of the rank of ADGP was taken after Kannur district cyber cell conducted a preliminary probe. The preliminary investigation revealed that the data was leaked from the mobile app used by the police to keep track of people cured of the pandemic. Though the officials acknowledge that the data got compromised from the app, it’s not known whether it was due to any technical flaw.