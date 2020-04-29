STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journalist among ten new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

The journalist from Kasaragod became the first from the media to test positive for coronavirus in the state.

Published: 29th April 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 05:54 PM

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A television journalist and three healthcare workers were among the ten people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The journalist from Kasaragod became the first from the media to test positive for coronavirus in the state.

Media personnel need to be careful and should exercise caution while engaging in news-gathering, Vijayan told reporters here.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Kollam, two each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

Ten people tested negative on Wednesday, the Chief Minister added.

As of Tuesday, the state had 123 active cases while the aggregate stood at 485.

