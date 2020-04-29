STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Retired academician, wife donate Rs 1 lakh to Kerala CMDRF

Professor M K Prasad, the former pro-Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, may be retired as an academician. 

Published: 29th April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

M K Prasad and wife Sherly handing over a cheque of I1 lakh to Ernakulam District Information Officer Nijas Jewel | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Professor MK Prasad, the former pro-Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, maybe retired as an academician. However, that is not stopping the teacher, who is also an environmentalist who spearheaded the historical Silent Valley movement in 1978 that saved the fragile rainforest, from doing his bit and inspiring youngsters in the present times, when the entire world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prasad, along with wife Sherly, celebrated their 58th marriage anniversary by donating Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

“While we teach environment conservation in classrooms, the younger generation is relatively less interested in following it in real life. Covid-19 showed us the need for a sustainable lifestyle and we thought that contributing the CMDRF would inspire a few young minds,” Prasad said. 

He said his wife was completely supportive of the idea. The couple believes the crisis will bring in an incremental change in people’s lifestyle.  “Covid-19 crisis is pointing towards better utilisation of resources. Despite being pensioners, we thought our little contribution will add to a larger social cause,” Prasad said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala CMDRF
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp