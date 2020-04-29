Retired academician, wife donate Rs 1 lakh to Kerala CMDRF

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Professor MK Prasad, the former pro-Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, maybe retired as an academician. However, that is not stopping the teacher, who is also an environmentalist who spearheaded the historical Silent Valley movement in 1978 that saved the fragile rainforest, from doing his bit and inspiring youngsters in the present times, when the entire world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prasad, along with wife Sherly, celebrated their 58th marriage anniversary by donating Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

“While we teach environment conservation in classrooms, the younger generation is relatively less interested in following it in real life. Covid-19 showed us the need for a sustainable lifestyle and we thought that contributing the CMDRF would inspire a few young minds,” Prasad said.

He said his wife was completely supportive of the idea. The couple believes the crisis will bring in an incremental change in people’s lifestyle. “Covid-19 crisis is pointing towards better utilisation of resources. Despite being pensioners, we thought our little contribution will add to a larger social cause,” Prasad said.