STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor signs ordinance to defer up to 25 per cent pay of govt staff after HC stay

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the governor's assent was a "big relief" to the cash-strapped state. "The governor knows the constraints of the state better than the opposition," he told the media.

Published: 30th April 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has signed the ordinance to defer the payment of a portion of government employees' salaries, up to a maximum of 25 per cent, in the event of a pandemic or natural disaster. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the salary distribution will begin on May 4 and priority would be given to health and police personnel.

The governor also gave his assent to the ordinance to cut 30 per cent of the annual benefits to legislators.

The government took to the ordinance route after the Kerala High Court stayed an order for compulsory contribution by employees to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to finance the COVID-19 control measures. The order was to deduct six days' pay from the salary of employees for the next five months. The Kerala Administrative Tribunal too had stayed the government order.  

Through the ordinance promulgated on Thursday, the Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency Special Provisions, the government plans to deduct the salary as per the earlier plan. The ordinance says the government needs to announce the repayment plan and time only six months after the deduction.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the governor's assent was a "big relief" to the cash-strapped state. "The governor knows the constraints of the state better than the opposition," he told the media. The minister assured employees that the money will be repaid.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan Thomas Isaac COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp