‘Kerala ready to support movement of migrants’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide necessary assistance to migrant labourers who wish to return to their native states if the Union government facilitates a non-stop train for the same. Speaking at a webinar with representatives of the small-scale industries’ association on Wednesday, state Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said more than 3.5 lakh guest workers now stay in around 20,500 camps in Kerala. The Union government had issued an order on Wednesday allowing inter-state movement of stranded migrants, tourists and students.

Responding to questions, the minister termed the concerns about the state labour sector sans migrant labourers, as baseless. There are more than 3.5 lakh health workers in the state. They are the important components of the state’s labour sector. They too, however, want to go home. Once the Centre makes arrangements for a non-stop train service, the state is ready to provide all support, said the minister.