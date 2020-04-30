Muthoot Pappachan Group announces #WomenBeTheChange initiative

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, has announced its unique #WomenBeTheChange initiative, with the initial order of 100,000 masks made by women. Thomas Muthoaot, promoter-director, Muthoot Pappachan Group, and managing director, Muthoot Microfin, said the initiative is a tribute to all women, especially those who, despite the travails of daily life, earn their family’s livelihood.

“Through our microfinance business, we are serving about two million women across small towns and villages for years now,” he said, adding, these women have demonstrated grit, determination and enterprise in building & managing economic activities towards a healthy & happy livelihood for their families. “It’s, therefore, such an overwhelming thought for us to support the idea of these feisty women making masks to help fight the pandemic,” Muthoot said.

#WomenBeTheChange is unique and it serves the dual purpose of empowering women as well as, fighting the pandemic and we are glad to be a humble part of the same, he said.The unique #WomenBeTheChange initiative has been appreciated by various personalities.Padma awardee actor Vidya Balan tweeted, “Applauding Muthoot Pappachan Group’s humble effort”; Shashi Tharoor, MP tweeted, “Impressed & pleased to join @vidya_balan in applauding this initiative”; and, cricketer Prithvi Shaw tweeted, “Proud to be with @muthootindia and @vidya_balan, in their effort”.