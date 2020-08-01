CPM-Congress replicating West Bengal alliance model in Kerala: BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-Congress alliance in West Bengal, forged with the blessings of the CPM politburo, is being replicated in Kerala sensing BJP’s growth here, the latter has alleged.“The CPM and Congress have lost their national relevance and will go to any extent to keep themselves afloat. The open alliance between the two parties in West Bengal proves this,” BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement.

“Both the parties have started discussions to defeat BJP in the upcoming local body elections. Their aim is to replicate the Manjeshwar and Vattiyoorkavu models in other parts of the state,” he alleged. Surendran said the Muslim League cites its anti-BJP stance to justify an alliance with hardline organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.

“The allegations and counter-allegations by Kodiyeri Balakrishna (CPM state secretary) and Ramesh Chennithala (Opposition leader) regarding RSS links is clearly aimed at minority votes,” he alleged. “A Vigilance inquiry against Chennithala was scuttled during the LDF government’s tenure. Successive governments led by the CPM have always tried to save Chennithala,” Surendran alleged.He also alleged that top CPM leaders were able to save themselves in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case when Chennithala was home minister.