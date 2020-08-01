STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Police officer tested COVID-positive dies of cardiac arrest, force's first virus casualty

The deceased identified as VP Ajithan of Varambanal, is a native of Poochapra in Thodupuzha. 

Published: 01st August 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

V P Ajithan, sub-inspector of police (Special Branch) from Idukki.

V P Ajithan, sub-inspector of police (Special Branch) from Idukki.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 55-year-old sub-inspector of police (Special Branch) from Idukki, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest on Friday. His death makes it the first case in Kerala Police related to the novel coronavirus.

The deceased identified as VP Ajithan of Varambanal, is a native of Poochapra in Thodupuzha here. 

However, he had been staying at the police quarters along with his wife and two children in Cheruthony.

As Ajithan suffered from heart-related illness, he had been serving duty at the special branch media department to avoid unnecessary travelling, sources said. Ajithan was exempted from COVID duty as well due to his physical condition.

However, his wife, who runs a tailoring shop in Cheruthony town had tested COVID positive few days ago, followed bu their children. Consequently, Ajithan also tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the Idukki Medical College Hospital.

His condition worsened by Wednesday evening and was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College for treatment.

On Friday by 11.45 pm his condition deteriorated further and he succumbed to death due to cardiac arrest.

Ajithan's funeral will be held as per the COVID protocols later.

He had joined on duty at the police department in 1990.

