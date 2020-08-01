KSRTC not to resume long-distance services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC on Friday decided not to resume long-distance bus services within the state after the Health Department cautioned it about the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The corporation had planned to start 206 services from various depots on Saturday. Transport Minister A K Saseendran, meanwhile, said other services also may be curtailed if the situation worsens.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the plan to restart the services on Thursday, but the Transport Department took a U-turn on Friday afternoon after the Health Department gave a fresh warning that operating public transport near containment zones could lead to local transmission. As many as 1,162 of the 1,310 new patients contracted the virus through local spread. The number of active cases has gone up to 10,495.

“The areas in which the major depots are located have become containment zones. Even if we make alternative arrangements, the Health Department thinks passengers would come into contact with people in containment zones,” said Saseendran.KSRTC has closed 28 depots so far.

“The CM made the announcement after the chief secretary cleared the proposal, but the Health Department wasn’t keen,” said an officer.Saseendran spoke with the CM and the plan was dropped. Pinarayi will hold a review meeting next week to announce a fresh date for resuming the services.

The delay in starting online reservation — which will help authorities track passengers — was another reason for the Health Department’s objection.KSRTC, however, felt online reservation would make it difficult to cancel trips in case of poor patronage. The Railways, which runs special services, has made it mandatory to reserve tickets in advance.

“KSRTC will operate relay services which will enable passengers to travel long distances using connection buses,” the officer said. After private bus operators announced their decision to stop services from August 1 after finding it economically not viable to run by maintaining social distancing, the KSRTC was planning to cash in on the situation. KSRTC too had similar worries, but Saseendran is lea rnt to have been keen.