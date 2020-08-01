One more COVID-19 death in Palakkad, toll in district rises to three

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Another COVID-19 death was reported from the district with 80-year-old Koran from Ongallur near Pattambi succumbing to the virus at the Thrissur Medical College on Saturday. Three others from his family have also tested positive.

It was during the medical camp held at Ongallur that Koran tested positive in a rapid antigen test.

It is the first death from the cluster reported from Pattambi in the last two weeks. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the district has now risen to three.