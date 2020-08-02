Mathai’s family raises mass suicide threat if justice is denied

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sheeba, wife of Mathai, who was found dead in a well near his farm on Tuesday, has threatened mass suicide along with her two daughters if those responsible for the death of her husband are not brought to justice.Sheeba told reporters on Saturday that her husband will be laid to rest only after the authorities ensure genuine and prompt action against the forest personnel behind the alleged custodial death. She pointed out that though the preliminary post-mortem report confirmed that the death was caused by drowning, a fair investigation should be conducted into the circumstances which led to the drowning incident.

According to Sheeba, the incident pertaining to the custody of her husband had been entered in the case dairy of the Chittar Forest Station after Mathai’s death. The people of Chittar had protested against the denial of justice to her husband under the banner of Justice for Mathai, she said, while expressing surprise at the failure of Chittar police to arrest the culprits. The Ranni DFO transferred seven forest department personnel, including Vadasserikara forest range officer and Chittar deputy range officer, in connection with the death of Mathai.