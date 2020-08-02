STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mathai’s family raises mass suicide threat if justice is denied

According to Sheeba, the incident pertaining to the custody of her husband had been entered in the case dairy of the Chittar Forest Station after Mathai’s death.

Published: 02nd August 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sheebamol, wife of Mathai, who died while under the custody of Forest officials at Chittar, breaks down into tears while addressing media in Pathanamthitta on Saturday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sheeba, wife of Mathai, who was found dead in a well near his farm on Tuesday, has threatened mass suicide along with her two daughters if those responsible for the death of her husband are not brought to justice.Sheeba  told reporters on Saturday that her husband will be laid to rest only after the authorities ensure genuine and prompt action against the forest personnel behind the alleged custodial death. She pointed out that though the preliminary post-mortem report confirmed that the death was caused by drowning, a fair investigation should be conducted into the circumstances which led to the drowning incident.

According to Sheeba, the incident pertaining to the custody of her husband had been entered in the case dairy of the Chittar Forest Station after Mathai’s death. The people of Chittar had protested against the denial of justice to her husband under the banner of Justice for Mathai, she said, while expressing surprise at the failure of Chittar police to arrest the culprits. The Ranni DFO transferred seven forest department personnel, including Vadasserikara forest range officer and Chittar deputy range officer, in connection with the death of Mathai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mass suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp