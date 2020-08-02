STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Now, NIA puts more people under scanner as Rameez spills beans

A source said that Rameez did meet second accused Swapna and third accused Sandeep Nair a couple of times during the first three months of 2020 while he was here. 

Published: 02nd August 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rameez

KT Rameez (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More details on the wide network of the racket involved in the gold smuggling case through the diplomatic channel has come to light after one of the key accused KT Rameez, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, spilled the beans about his stay at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram and the role of a few other Tamil Nadu-based agents. The NIA is also verifying the statement given by Sivasankar’s chartered accountant to the Customs on the bank lockers in the name of Swapna Suresh. 

A source said that Rameez did meet second accused Swapna and third accused Sandeep Nair a couple of times during the first three months of 2020 while he was here. The NIA officials are also probing whether former IT Secretary M Sivasankar had met Ramees while the latter was in the state capital. “A senior NIA official from Hyderabad is camping in the city to oversee the progress of the investigation and preparation of the case dairy. The NIA team has been able to make considerable progress in the probe after getting vital information from Rameez,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, based on the inputs provided by Rameez, the NIA has started verifying details with a couple of persons from different places in Tamil Nadu mainly Chennai. Records were also verified at the Kochi airport on Saturday to check claims that the racket had smuggled gold through Kochi also.

Customs officials said the probe details reveal that Rameez used to handle the smuggled gold and he had established a network for transporting the smuggled gold across the country. “Apart from having a network with a few persons in Kozhikode and Malappuram, Ramees used to have links with a few groups in Tamil Nadu. Each consignment of gold was routed through different networks to avoid detection,” the officials said.Swapna and Sandeep were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody till August 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rameez NIA gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp