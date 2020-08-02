Opposition leader poses 10 questions to Pinarayi, yet again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has posed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 10 questions on the gold smuggling case. This is the second set of questions that Chennithala has placed before Pinarayi in a month’s time. CM is yet to reply to the first set of queries.

Were you not aware of M Sivasankar’s connection with the suspects in the gold smuggling case or did you feign ignorance despite knowing the principal secretary, who has been following you like a shadow, for more than 50 months?

Is the Chief Minister not aware of what is happening in his office?

Were you not aware of a Cabinet minister engaged in illegal consultations and resorting to hold business with a foreign consulate?

Why did you bother to defend M Sivasankar’s actions in giving consultancy agreements worth several crores of rupees and in the Sprinklr data transaction row despite knowing that it is against the norms and reeking of conspiracy?

Why are you scared of a probe by CBI who should be investigating the consultancy appointments, backdoor appointments and the corruption charges?

Were the intelligence agencies not aware of gold smuggling under the guise of the foreign consulate which happened right under your nose or were they gagged from speaking out?

Did the intelligence give a report on gold smuggling happening with the help of the consulate?

Why did you block the Central Committee from giving a reply to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury regarding my earlier letter addressed to him on illegal consultancies being awarded contracts when this has been against the norm of the party?

What is preventing the LDF meeting from being convened when the Chief Minister’s Office has also come under a cloud of smoke citing treason in the gold smuggling case?

Why was a high-level probe not initiated when several people who lacked even the basic educational qualifications were given backdoor appointments to top posts giving scant regard to the feelings of aspirants in the PSC rank list?