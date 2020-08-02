STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Opposition leader poses 10 questions to Pinarayi, yet again

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has posed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 10 questions on the gold smuggling case.

Published: 02nd August 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has posed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 10 questions on the gold smuggling case. This is the second set of questions that Chennithala has placed before Pinarayi in a month’s time. CM is yet to reply to the first set of queries.

Were you not aware of M Sivasankar’s connection with the suspects in the gold smuggling case or did you feign ignorance despite knowing the principal secretary, who has been following you like a shadow, for more than 50 months?

Is the Chief Minister not aware of what is happening in his office?
Were you not aware of a Cabinet minister engaged in illegal consultations and resorting to hold business with a foreign consulate?

Why did you bother to defend M Sivasankar’s actions in giving consultancy agreements worth several crores of rupees and in the Sprinklr data transaction row despite knowing that it is against the norms and reeking of conspiracy?

Why are you scared of a probe by CBI who should be investigating the consultancy appointments, backdoor appointments and the corruption charges?

Were the intelligence agencies not aware of gold smuggling under the guise of the foreign consulate which happened right under your nose or were they gagged from speaking out?
Did the intelligence give a report on gold smuggling happening with the help of the consulate?

Why did you block the Central Committee from giving a reply to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury regarding my earlier letter addressed to him on illegal consultancies being awarded contracts when this has been against the norm of the party?

What is preventing the LDF meeting from being convened when the Chief Minister’s Office has also come under a cloud of smoke citing treason in the gold smuggling case?

Why was a high-level probe not initiated when several people who lacked even the basic educational qualifications were given backdoor appointments to top posts giving scant regard to the feelings of aspirants in the PSC rank list?

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp