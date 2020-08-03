Thiruvananthapuram on edge, 991 local spread COVID-19 cases in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second consecutive day, and for the seventh time, the state recorded 1,000-plus Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,169 more persons being confirmed with the infection. Of the new patients, 991 got infected through contact transmission and the sources of infection of 56 others remained unknown.

At the same time, one more Covid death was reported from the capital district as the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, confirmed that the death of 68-year-old Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Parassala, on July 29. At the same time, the health department stated that the other suspected Covid deaths reported in the state would be confirmed after retesting their samples at NIV, Alappuzha.

“The capital district now accounts for 30.61 per cent of the active cases in the state. It now has a total of 3,472 active cases, with Sunday recording 377 cases. Of these, 363 people were infected through local transmission,” said an officer of the health department. The infected on the day also include 29 health workers and 11 employees of public and private enterprises. As many as 688 people recovered from the infection on the day.