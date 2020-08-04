STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

75-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Kerala, Women's Commission collects evidence

The incident occurred on Sunday when a driver and his woman friend, who are neighbours of the victim, took her to a house near Kolenchery after offering her tobacco and tea

Published: 04th August 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Women's Commission on Tuesday collected evidence in the case in which a 75-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district.

M C Josephine, chairperson of the Women's Commission, visited the private medical college hospital where the elderly woman is undergoing treatment and gathered evidence. The action came after the Commission suo motu registered a case on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Puthencruz police have taken three persons into custody in connection with the incident and their interrogation is underway.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a driver and his woman friend, who are neighbours of the victim, took her to a house at Pangode, near Kolenchery, after offering her tobacco and tea. Following the rape, the accused stabbed the woman all over her body including in her private parts with a sharp lethal weapon.

Subsequently, the woman was rushed to MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery, where she underwent an emergency surgery.

Sajan Xavier, Inspector, Puthencruz Police, said, "The police registered a case of rape and relevant sections under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."

The woman has given contradictory statements to doctors and police and hence the investigating team has not yet received a clear picture of the incident, added sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rape crime against women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp