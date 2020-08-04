75-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Kerala, Women's Commission collects evidence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Women's Commission on Tuesday collected evidence in the case in which a 75-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district.

M C Josephine, chairperson of the Women's Commission, visited the private medical college hospital where the elderly woman is undergoing treatment and gathered evidence. The action came after the Commission suo motu registered a case on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Puthencruz police have taken three persons into custody in connection with the incident and their interrogation is underway.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a driver and his woman friend, who are neighbours of the victim, took her to a house at Pangode, near Kolenchery, after offering her tobacco and tea. Following the rape, the accused stabbed the woman all over her body including in her private parts with a sharp lethal weapon.

Subsequently, the woman was rushed to MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery, where she underwent an emergency surgery.

Sajan Xavier, Inspector, Puthencruz Police, said, "The police registered a case of rape and relevant sections under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."

The woman has given contradictory statements to doctors and police and hence the investigating team has not yet received a clear picture of the incident, added sources.