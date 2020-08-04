STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Accused in two smuggling cases had terror links

In 2014, the Customs had unearthed a racket, which attempted to smuggle around 2kg of gold from Dubai by moulding gold with alloys, at the Kochi airport.

Published: 04th August 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar arrives at the NIA office in Kochi for interrogation in the case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the probe by the NIA is expected to shed light on proceeds from the smuggled gold being used to fund terror activities, there have been multiple related incidents in the past in the state, it has emerged.As per state intelligence officials, there had been at least two incidents in which names of persons involved in terrorist cases were linked to smuggling or looting of gold in the state.

In 2002, when terror activities were yet to spread their tentacles in Kerala, a gang under Thadiyantevida  Nazeer, said to be the Southern India Commander of Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) involved in several terrorism cases, had robbed a jeweller of 2.5kg of gold. The incident occurred on June 22, 2002, when Mathew Kachapilly, owner of Kachapilly Jewellers, Kizhakambalam, was attacked by the gang barely 400m from his house.  “It was one of the first incidents in which the gold was looted to fund terror activities. The  Crime Branch, which probed the case, tracked down those behind the incident in 2012. Nazeer and four others having a history of terrorist cases were arrested. The same group was involved in the Kalamassery bus torching case, Kozhikode twin blasts case, Kashmir Recruitment case and Bengaluru blast case. K P Sabir, suspected to be in Pakistan, is the only accused to be arrested in the case,” an official said.

In 2014, the Customs had unearthed a racket, which attempted to smuggle around 2kg of gold from Dubai by moulding gold with alloys, at the Kochi airport. PK Anaz, a native of Perumbavoor acquitted by NIA Court in the Kashmir recruitment case, and Abdul Halim from Kannur were booked. Halim was accused in Kozhikode twin blasts case and Kalamassery bus torching case. He was acquitted in the twin blasts case.

“Whether they were involved in gold smuggling for terror funding was not probed. Halim and Anaz have several cases pending  against them. Halim’s name cropped up again in 2016 when a group posing as Vigilance officers looted a businessman in Perumbavoor,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case NIA Terrorism
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp